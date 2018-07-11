‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Will Begin Filming by the End of 2018

A prequel for Game of Thrones is set to begin filming in Belfast before the end of the year. This will be the filming of the pilot.

The filming will reportedly take place beginning in October.

In June, HBO officially gave the greenlit the pilot for the “Game of Thrones” spin-off, which takes place thousands of years before the events in the books and the show.

The working title of the prequel is “The Long Night.” Given that only a pilot has been ordered, it is conceivable that HBO could trash the project.