‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Tie the Knot

Over the weekend Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Leslie Rose tied the knot in Scotland.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow, and Rose, who acted as Ygritte, met back in 2012 on the set.

The “fantasy couple” finally got their fairytale wedding. GoT co-stars such as Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, and others were in attendance as well.

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to air sometime in 2019. Will you be tuning in for the series finale?