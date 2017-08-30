Game Of Thrones finale is the most-watched ever

Non spoiler zone here. The Game of Thrones finale was the most watched episode in series history. 12.1 million people tuned in for the first airing at 9:00 Eastern Sunday night. If you add replays and streaming, it adds up to 16.5 million. The 80 minute super-sized episode finished a record breaking GoT season for HBO. The network hit viewership records. The show was also widely watched internationally. The final season of GoT is expected to be 6 episodes long and debut sometime in late 2018 or early 2019.

Did you love or hate the season finale? Without getting into spoilers, how would you rank this season?