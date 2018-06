Several businesses including a Publix Supermarket and a UPS Store were evacuated Monday morning after a gas leak in Royal Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said in a written statement that the leak at a shopping center located at 1124 Royal Palm Beach Blvd has been secured and the danger is over.

No injuries have been reported.

The post Gas Leak Capped After Evacuation of Businesses in Royal Palm Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.