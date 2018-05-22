Gas Prices Are Up, Could Reach $3 a Gallon in June

Gas prices are climbing in Florida and its the highest its been in the sunshine state in three years. Gas prices have also increased nationally, having gone up 12 cents in the past two weeks in several other states.

The average price for gas in Florida is $2.82 a gallon, the highest since 2014. Last year around this time, gas was 52 cents cheaper. Officials warn gas could reach the $3 mark after June 1st when summer travel begins and there’s the rise in crude costs.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in the area is in Lake Worth at the Shell on Lake Worth Road and Kirk Road at $2.69 per gallon. Gas prices are expected to hit $2.95 per gallon by Memorial Day.

