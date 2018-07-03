Gator Chases Girl Up Tree!

This is horrifying! A Florida teenager had to climb up a tree to escape an aggressive alligator while swimming in a creek. The 15-year old was rescued by a deputy who shot the giant gator! Jordan Broderick had been hanging in the tree for about 30-minutes when Deputy Mitch Blackmon arrived at the creek in Astor. The girl climbed into the tree after encountering the gator while rafting. According to an incident report, the alligator was hissing and wasn’t scared by the deputy’s presence. The deputy says the almost 11-foot-long gator started moving toward him so he fired at it with the rifle. Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Fred Jones says the gator sank back into the water and didn’t re-emerge.