Gene Simmons Has An Animal Twin!

This cow just wants to rock N Roll all night and party every day! A newborn calf in Texas looks like Gene Simmons of KISS. The calf was born in Kerrville, Texas on Friday, and the black-and-white spots on his face look just like the face paint worn by the KISS rocker. The Tacetta family says they have named the calf Genie, in honor of Gene Simmons, and they don’t plan to sell it or slaughter it. Simmons found out about the calf and tweeted, “This is real, folks.”