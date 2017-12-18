Gene Simmons Denies Sexual Misconduct

KISS frontman Gene Simmons has been hit with a sexual misconduct lawsuit by a woman and he’s denying the allegations.

The woman, named as “Jane Doe” to protect her identity and is a local rock station radio personality, says the misconduct happened during a November interview where she says Simmons made “aggressive, unwanted advances despite her active and clear discouragement.”

In the lawsuit, the woman is seeking a “money judgement for mental pain and anguish, severe emotional distress, humiliation and embarrassment” as well as punitive damages.

Simmons who denies these most recent allegations, has recently been banned from appearing on Fox News because of “inappropriate and sexist antics” when he vistied for an interview.

