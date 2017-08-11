Geography is apparently NOT our best subject

CHECK OUT THIS MUST SEE VIDEO: Kimmel asks American’s to locate North Korea on a map

“North Korea is the bigly story of the day, if not the year,” said Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “But what I wonder is, how many Americans even know where North Korea is?”

Kimmel sent out a crew to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard to see if the average American could locate North Korea on a map.

People guessed that North Korea was located everywhere from Australia to the Middle East with one person, who was admittedly “horrible at geography”, suggesting that North Korea was located in Canada.