George Michael’s neighbors want fan shrine removed

As we near the first anniversary of George Michael’s passing, neighbors of the late, great singer are calling for his fan-made shrine to be removed from outside his mansion.

Michael passed away on Christmas Day last year from natural causes.

After his death, an informal memorial garden was created by fans in a private square that was owned by Michael.

However with the recent London showers dampening the fresh collection of tributes, neighbors have branded the soggy flowers a ‘permanent eyesore’.

