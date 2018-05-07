George Zimmerman Charged with Aggravated Stalking
By 850 WFTL
|
May 7, 2018 @ 4:03 PM

George Zimmerman is back in court, this time for aggravated stalking.

According to prosecutors,  Zimmerman allegedly began stalking and sending several harassing and threatening messages to private investigator Dennis Warren who was working on a film about Trayvon Martin’s life.

One of the messages Zimmerman sent said he knew how to handle people that mess with him:

“I know how to handle people who [expletive] with me,” Zimmerman wrote in a text message to the private investigator, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Zimmerman is expected to appear in court  on May 30 at 9 a.m. to face the charges.

