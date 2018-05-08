George Zimmerman In Trouble Again
By 850 WFTL
May 8, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

The man who killed shot and killed Trayvon Martin in Florida is accused of threatening and harassing a private investigator who was working on a documentary chronicling the 2012 shooting.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says George Zimmerman called the investigator 55 times, texted him 67 times, and left 36 voicemails in December.

Detectives say he also threatened to “feed the man to an alligator.”

One of the messages Zimmerman sent said he knew how to handle people that mess with him:

“I know how to handle people who [expletive] with me,” Zimmerman wrote in a text message to the private investigator, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Zimmerman must face the allegations and appear in court May 30th on a stalking charge.

Zimmerman shot and killed Trayvon Martin in 2012, but was acquitted on a charge of murder in the case.

