George Zimmerman Tells Court He’s Broke and Unemployed

George Zimmerman who is a pretty good artist is painting a bleak picture of his finances as he fights a misdemeanor charge of stalking.

According to court documents, Zimmerman claims he is deep in debt and unemployed.

Zimmerman is the former neighborhood watch volunteer who killed unarmed black teen, Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida in 2012.

Now he is charged with the aggravated stalking of an investigator who was trying to tell his story.

In financial documents filed in court, Zimmerman says he’s more than $2.5 million dollars in debt and has no source of income.

Zimmerman is a painter and is basically claiming he is a starving artist.

Zimmerman faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated stalking in Florida after police say he sent threatening messages to private investigator Dennis Warren. Warren had contacted Zimmerman about a documentary series on the slain Trayvon Martin that’s being produced by rapper Jay Z. A sheriff’s report says Warren received numerous calls and texts from Zimmerman in December.

A judge earlier this month denied Warren’s request for a restraining order against Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was acquitted of criminal charges stemming from the death of Martin sparking protests.

Zimmerman has been appointed a public defender, who’s filed a not-guilty plea for Zimmerman in response to his latest charge.

