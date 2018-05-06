A sniper who shot at several cars in Gainesville, Georgia on Friday, injuring numerous motorists and passengers before killing himself, left behind a note idolizing Parkland high school shooter Nikolas Cruz and hailing him as a hero.

Sheriff Gerald Couch said on Saturday that Rex Whitmire Harbour, 26, of Snellville, Georgia, waited in the woods on the side of a highway and eventually fired 17 times, hitting seven cars and wounding two men and a woman, before shooting himself to death.

The three victims are expected to fully recover.

Couch said that the document found in Harbour’s home noted that Cruz gave the sniper “courage and confidence.”

Gainesville is about 60 miles from Atlanta.

Nikolas Cruz faces 17 charges of murder and an additional 17 charges of attempted murder for the February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The post Georgia highway sniper idolized Parkland shooter appeared first on 850 WFTL.