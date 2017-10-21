Gerard Butler did something weird and wound up in the hospital

Gerard Butler has told how he went into anaphylactic shock after being injected with the venom of 23 bee stings.
The Scottish actor said he had been over-exuberant with the remedy, which some claim eases muscle ache, after a 12-hour day of performing stunts on set for his latest film Geostorm.
Butler told the ITV chat show Lorraine: “I had heard of this guy injecting bee venom, because apparently it has many anti-inflammatory compounds. So, I’m like: ‘Come, come to New Orleans where we’re filming.’ So, he gives me a shot, and I go: ‘Oh, that’s interesting’ – because it stings.
“Then he gives me 10 shots, and then I have the worst reaction. I kind of enter this anaphylactic shock. It’s awful, creepy crawlies all over me, swelled up, heart’s going to explode. But I go through it, and then I find out he gave me 10 times too much.”
