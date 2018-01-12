Get free admission to national parks on MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up Monday (January 15). To celebrate the occasion, the National Park Service is waiving entry fees for the day. This includes all 400 parks from Acadia National Park, where you can see America’s earliest sunrise, to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, where you can see one of the nation’s latest sunsets. Will you and your family take advantage of the free admission on Monday? Which park do you plan to visit? Why?