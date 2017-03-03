Would You Get Married At Taco Bell?

A new Taco Bell in Las Vegas has a wedding chapel inside, so the store is running a contest where one couple will win a free dream wedding at Taco Bell! Diane Nguyen wanted her entry in the contest to stand out, so she got a bunch of unused taco and burrito wrappers from a Taco Bell . . . and made herself a wedding dress with them! How incredible. She says she wants to get married at Taco Bell because, quote, “It’s been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work or a night of partying.” We think she won the contest hands down!