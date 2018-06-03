Get Me In One Of Those Minnie Mouse Cars!

And we can!!! They’re Lyft vehicles that are available to anyone who asks for one!

Starting last Friday, anyone using Lyft can ask for the Minnie-Van (cuuuuute) the cartoon-themed van for private travel, says Disney in a press release. Previously, only Walt Disney World resort guests were offered the cherry-red, black polka-dot vans.

To use the Minnie Vans, Lyft users can simply select the Minnie Van service option before requesting a ride and a Disney Cast Member will then pick you up and drive you to any Walt Disney World Resort location.

The Minnie Van convoy is comprised of 50 vehicles and can accommodate six passengers at a time.

While Lyft is technically available 24/7, Minnie Vans will be in service between 6:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., hours subject to change.