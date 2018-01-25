Get Ready To Cruise Harry Potter Style
By Beth
|
Jan 25, 2018 @ 8:50 AM

Attention Harry Potter fans, soon you will be able to get on a boat and see the magical world of Harry Potter.
The cruise takes places on a ship called the Magna Carta and it will set sail to many memorable locations made famous by the Harry Potter movies. Like where Harry met met Buckbeak in “The Prisoner of Azkaban,” the location used for the home of the Dursley family, and Oxford’s Christ College which was the model for Hogwart’s Great Hall.
You’ll also be fed Harry Potter themed food, and take a visit to Warner Bros studios and take the Harry Potter tour where you can see props from the movies, costumes , and sets.
Sounds like fun right? Well, you know for all this fun you’re gonna have to pay, and the cost ain’t cheap. The cruise goes for $4,190 per person.
Will you take a trip on the Harry Potter cruise?

