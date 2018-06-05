Get Ready! ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is Coming

After 15 years away, Elle Woods is coming back to the big screen. Yep. Legally Blonde 3 will be coming to theaters.

Deadline is reporting that a film starring Reese Witherspoon as the intrepid lawyer (with plenty of good quotes) is in the works.

Screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, who adapted Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name, are in talks to write the new film’s script, while Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are set to produce once again.

“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde,” wasn’t great with critics but still managed to rake it in at the box office.

Should the franchise have ended after the last film?

Legally Blonde 3 is going to be just like senior year, only funner! https://t.co/hdZ0Y2A6Rm — E! News (@enews) June 4, 2018