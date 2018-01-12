Get Ready For ‘PANDAS’ The Movie

If you’ve been waiting for a cute cuddly movie that will make your heart melt, then ‘PANDAS’ is gonna be the movie that will make your year. It’s been announced that the movie will be in IMAX theaters and will feature baby pandas enjoying themselves and just being cute. Everything from baby pandas cuddling, to falling off things, trying to climb things, talking to each other, sliding down a slide, and drinking milk from a bottle will be included in the movie. So prepare yourselves for the cuteness, ‘PANDAS’ will be in theaters on April 8. What animal do you think is the cutest when it’s a baby?