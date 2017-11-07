Get your running shoes ready! By Jennifer Ross | Nov 7, 2017 @ 10:21 AM 2018 Komen South Florida Race for the Cure® JAN 27 Saturday 5:30 am – 11:30 am Meyer Amphitheater105 Evernia St West Palm Beach, FL Come to remember. Come to celebrate. Come together to fund the survival of more breast cancer patients than ever before. Join Sunny 107.9 & Race for the Cure®! #jenandbill#RaceForACure#SusanGKomen Related Content A New Lion King Is In The Works How Does A Cat Get On A Football Field? The King Of Pop And Halloween JT Is Headed To The Super Bowl Baby Hears For The First Time The Best Human-Dog Reunion EVER!