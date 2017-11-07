Get your running shoes ready!
By Jennifer Ross
|
Nov 7, 2017 @ 10:21 AM

2018 Komen South Florida Race for the Cure®

  • JAN 27
    Saturday 5:30 am – 11:30 am
  • Meyer Amphitheater105 Evernia St West Palm Beach, FL
 Come to remember.

Come to celebrate.

Come together to fund the survival of more breast cancer patients than ever before.

Join Sunny 107.9 & Race for the Cure®!

Related Content

A New Lion King Is In The Works
How Does A Cat Get On A Football Field?
The King Of Pop And Halloween
JT Is Headed To The Super Bowl
Baby Hears For The First Time
The Best Human-Dog Reunion EVER!
Comments