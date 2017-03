Have you seen this chicken? No, it’ not photo-shopped or someone in a costume..This is a real life chicken bred in Russia! The average weight of a chicken varies on the breed, but chickens can weigh as little as 1.5 pounds or as much as 8-pounds. In the case of this monster fowl, several Twitter users have deduced it’s a Brahma chicken. Females weigh as much as 14 pounds, while the males can weigh up to 18 pounds, No thank you!