Gillian Anderson says she’s done playing Scully on ‘X-Files’

Gillian Anderson confirmed that she’s finished playing Agent Dana Scully on The X-Files. Anderson told reporters on Wednesday, “It’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. It just is. I’m finished, and that’s the end of that.” The current revival of The X-Files on Fox has Anderson and David Duchovny returning to their iconic roles looking for all things paranormal. How would Anderson’s leaving affect the current run? Show creator Chris Carter said “For me, The X-Files is Mulder and Scully. I think if it were without Scully, I wouldn’t do it. That’s not my X-Files.”

Are you watching the new X-Files episodes? The show continued without Mulder back in the day, could it continue without Scully?