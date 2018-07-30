Ginsburg Suggests She Has at Least 5 More Years on the Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke following a production of “The Originalist,” a play about the late Justice Antonin Scalia, in New York yesterday.

She said, “I’m now 85…my senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

Asked by “The Originalist” Director Molly Smith what keeps her “hopeful,” Ginsburg cited her late husband, Marty.

If President Trump wins re-election, he will select and nominate Ginsburg’s more conservative successor.

Do you think Ginsburg made a mistake by not retiring during the Obama administration so she could be replaced with another more liberal jurist?

Perhaps she did not expect Hillary Clinton to lose the election?

When the day comes for Justice Ginsburg to step down, who would you like to see fill her shoes?

