Giuliani: Constitution allows Trump to pardon self in Russia probe

Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Trump’s legal team, told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that the President “has no intentions of pardoning himself” for possibly obstructing the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, although he added that the Constitution seems to allow it.

He explained, “It would be an open question. I think it would probably get answered by gosh, that’s what the Constitution says, and if you want to change it, change it. But yes.”

Meanwhile, on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara, said, “I think (if) the President decided he was going to pardon himself, I think that’s almost self-executing impeachment. Whether or not there is a minor legal argument that some law professor somewhere in a legal journal can make that the President can pardon, that’s not what the framers could have intended. That’s not what the American people, I think, would be able to stand for.”

The appearances and comments follow the publication of a 20-page letter in The New York Times from Trump attorney Jay Sekulow and former Trump lawyer John Dowd to special counsel Robert Mueller.

In the letter, the pair argue that Trump did not commit obstruction, since the Constitution allows him to “terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired.”

