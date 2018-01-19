Give the gift of volunteering for the 2018 Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure

We need YOU to be a special part of the Race for the Cure. We rely on volunteers to make the experience the best it can be for our survivors, families and supporters. Won’t you join us the morning of January 27th in Downtown West Palm Beach to make a difference in a very personal way?
We have a wide range of opportunities, and we’ve made it really simple to join as a volunteer.
Click this link https://susangkomensouthflorida.racepartner.com/RaceVolunteer to go directly to Race for the Cure® Volunteer Registration page to see the volunteer opportunities available for you to select.
- Step 1: Select Your Shift. Find what job interests you, click on the down arrow for details, and check the box. Scroll down to the bottom of the page, check the box, click on the “Accept Terms & Continue” button.
- Step 2: Complete Your On-Line Application. You will receive an email confirmation of your job and shift.
**Please note – if you are volunteering in a children’s area or handling money, you will need to complete a background check. Information will be provided after you have registered.
Questions? Email todd@komensouthflorida.org or call our office at 561-514-3020.
From everyone at Komen South Florida & Sunny 107.9, thank you.
We hope to see you on January 27th at the Race for the Cure!