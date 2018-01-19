Give the gift of volunteering for the 2018 Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure

fl-bradshaw-ice-bucket-challenge-081914--Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, along with State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Public Defender Carey Haughwout, took the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department as a large group of friends, employees and supporters cheered along on Tuesday, August 19th, 2014. Sheriff Bradshaw, who said "there were many volunteers", chose his wife, Dorothy, for the honor of dumping the bucket of ice cold water over his head. The Sheriff, who was initially challenged by Jennifer Loyless of the Public Defender's office, went on to challenge every Sheriff's office employee to participate in a mass dousing. The event is designed to raise money and awareness for ALS. Photo by Scott Fisher

We need YOU to be a special part of the Race for the Cure. We rely on volunteers to make the experience the best it can be for our survivors, families and supporters. Won’t you join us the morning of January 27th in Downtown West Palm Beach to make a difference in a very personal way?

We have a wide range of opportunities, and we’ve made it really simple to join as a volunteer.

Click this link https://susangkomensouthflorida.racepartner.com/RaceVolunteer to go directly to Race for the Cure® Volunteer Registration page to see the volunteer opportunities available for you to select.

Step 1: Select Your Shift . Find what job interests you, click on the down arrow for details, and check the box. Scroll down to the bottom of the page, check the box, click on the “Accept Terms & Continue” button.

. Find what job interests you, click on the down arrow for details, and check the box. Scroll down to the bottom of the page, check the box, click on the “Accept Terms & Continue” button. Step 2: Complete Your On-Line Application. You will receive an email confirmation of your job and shift.

**Please note – if you are volunteering in a children’s area or handling money, you will need to complete a background check. Information will be provided after you have registered.

Questions? Email todd@komensouthflorida.org or call our office at 561-514-3020.

From everyone at Komen South Florida & Sunny 107.9, thank you.

We hope to see you on January 27th at the Race for the Cure!