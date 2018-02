That is proof of a good actor! Matt Smith is going from playing one of the most composed, reserved, easy going, self assured men in the world (Prince Philip in The Crown on HBO), to psychotic, unhinged, demented, controlling Charles Manson!!!

The new movie is called “Charlie Says” and sounds like it will follow the lives of 3 of his followers who were sentenced to death following the murders ordered by Manson.

Charles Manson died last year in prison.