‘The Godfather’ trilogy is coming to Netflix
By Beth
|
Dec 30, 2017 @ 4:45 PM

In an offer they couldn’t refuse, Netflix will begin streaming The Godfather trilogy starting in January.
The Godfather and The Godfather Part II chronicles the rise of the Corleone family. The movies have been widely praised as two of the best films ever made.
The Godfather Part III received mixed reviews and is seen as the worst of the trilogy by many.
Are you a fan of the trilogy? Will you be binging the films?

 

 

 

Related Content

Most Watched Video Of 2017
Elton John plays tribute to his mother
Chef received death threats for entering vegan mea...
Meet the Susan G Komen South Florida Warriors in P...
Did you see the trailer for ‘Incredibles 2&#...
Taylor Swift Buys A House For Pregnant Fan Who Was...
Comments