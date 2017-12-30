In an offer they couldn’t refuse, Netflix will begin streaming The Godfather trilogy starting in January.

The Godfather and The Godfather Part II chronicles the rise of the Corleone family. The movies have been widely praised as two of the best films ever made.

The Godfather Part III received mixed reviews and is seen as the worst of the trilogy by many.

Are you a fan of the trilogy? Will you be binging the films?

The Godfather trilogy is coming to Netflix https://t.co/HTKdAsxEyD — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 29, 2017