Going Dancing? Leave Your Gun At Home!

An off-duty FBI agent dancing at a Denver nightclub accidentally discharged a firearm, wounding another patron in the le. Police say the victim, an adult male, was rushed to a local hospital in good condition. Officials say the agent, whose identity wasn’t released, was dancing at the downtown club around 12:45 a.m. Saturday when the firearm fell from the agent’s waistband holster onto the floor. It discharged when the agent picked it up. Video posted on social media shows the FBI agent dancing and doing a back flip at which point the firearm hits the ground and the agent picking it up and a gunshot goes off.