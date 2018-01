The 2018 Awards season kicks off Sunday with the Golden Globes. Seth Meyers will host the ceremony. The pressure is on as Meyers tries to be entertaining with the cloud of the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal floating above the industry. The Golden Globe winners are picked by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It’s a group of around 90 journalists based in Southern California. The awards will air live on NBC Sunday night at 8:00pm Eastern. Do you plan to watch?