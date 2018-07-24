Goldfish Crackers Recalled

Pepperidge Farm has voluntarily recalled four of its Goldfish cracker varieties due to possible contamination.

The manufacturer stated Monday that one of its ingredient suppliers notified them of a possible Salmonella contamination in the whey powder used in their seasoning.

Varieties that have been pulled off the shelves are:

Flavor Blasted Xtra CheddarFlavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

For the product codes for affected snacks visit www.PepperidgeFarm.com/GoldfishUpdate. You can also call the customer service line at 800-679-1791.

