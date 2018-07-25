Golf Carts Explode at Melreese Country Club in Miami

On Tuesday night, fire rescue crews responded to reports of huge fires at Melreese Country Club, the potential site for David Beckham’s future soccer stadium. The fire crews arrived at the scene to 40 golf carts engulfed in flames. According to those in attendance, flames were shooting up around 20-feet high on the north side of the clubhouse.

The Fire Rescue team is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

