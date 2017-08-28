Some good news for Whole Foods shoppers!

Amazon officially owns Whole Foods and some products are getting marked down.

Bananas for 49 cents a pound, anyone? Marked down from 79 cents, that’s more comparable to other supermarket chains. The organic variety goes for 69 cents a pound in a Manhattan store, down from Sunday’s price of 99 cents a pound.

Last week, Amazon announced that Whole Foods customers would immediately see “lower prices on a selection of best-selling staples across stores,” after completion of the merger.

The Whole Foods store also featured a display of Amazon Echo and Dot devices, marked down to $99.99 and $44.99 each, respectively. will tell other Amazon merchandise starts to popping up in the grocery locations?

If you aren’t already a Whole Foods shopper, will you start shopping there now?