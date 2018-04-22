Good Samaritan wrestles naked gunman at waffle house
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 22, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

A man opened fire in a Waffle House in Nashville early Saturday morning.
Police stated he was only wearing a green jacket with nothing underneath.
Four people are dead with three others wounded, another customer was able to wrestle the rifle out of the gunman’s hands where he then fled on foot naked.
Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois has been identified as the person of interest.

Investigators say he is dressed now and possibly at a nearby complex.

The post Good Samaritan wrestles naked gunman at waffle house appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Trump leaves Palm Beach Sunday with return date in question as summer looms World’s oldest person dies at 117 Marion County Shooter due for court Saturday US Senator makes history by casting vote with baby on Senate floor Wheelchair user dies after Broward County judge ignores request for breathing treatment President Trump shares a message from Kim Jong Un
Comments