A man opened fire in a Waffle House in Nashville early Saturday morning.

Police stated he was only wearing a green jacket with nothing underneath.

Four people are dead with three others wounded, another customer was able to wrestle the rifle out of the gunman’s hands where he then fled on foot naked.

Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois has been identified as the person of interest.

Investigators say he is dressed now and possibly at a nearby complex.

The post Good Samaritan wrestles naked gunman at waffle house appeared first on 850 WFTL.