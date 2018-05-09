Google Assistant gets 6 new voices, including John Legend’s

Google Assistant is bringing the AI race closer with six new Google Assistant voices, including John Legend’s voice. The AI creator has been working on a more life-like voice that is “closer to how humans speak.”

The newly improved voices will have natural pauses and a more human-like dialect. The new version of Assistant will have both male and female voices. A more customized version of AI will soon be available with more dialects across the globe.

Google is bringing some celebrity to Assistant with John Legend as one of its voices that will roll out during the new version of Google Assistant.

Do you use Google Assistant? Why or Why Not? Which other celebrities would you like to voice Assistant?