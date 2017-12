Well, it appears that the majority of us were seeking information on everything from Hurricane Irma to Cardi B. and Unicorn Frappuccinos.

The top trending searches in the U.S. were Irma, Matt Lauer, Tom Petty, the Super Bowl and the Las Vegas shooting.

What about Trump? Well, he isn’t anywhere to be found on Google’s lists, but that’s because he was just as searched for last year and therefore not “trending.”

What did you search for on Google this year?