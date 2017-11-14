GoPro records own death by lava

A GoPro camera recorded its own demise as hot lava came flowing for it and set the camera on fire.

The footage is from tour guide Erik Storm. It was shot in 2016 but the footage has just been released.

Storm put his camera down as he was telling a story to tourists of a volcanic rock formation in Hawaii. Storm got caught up and the story and forgot about the camera that was in the direct path of a lava flow. The GoPro captured the flow and the lava set the device on fire.

Amazingly, the SD card survived the fire. That’s how we are able to see how it happened. Some experts are skeptical of the footage but Storm stands by his story.

