Gordon Ramsay: How to Tell If You’re at a Bad Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay is the king of letting restaurants and chefs know when their food isn’t good, now Ramsay shares tips on how you can determine if you’re going to have a good meal before you get your plate.

“One thing that always alarms me is when you walk into a restaurant and you get a table immediately,” Ramsay begins.

Ramsay also says that if the restaurant isn’t at least 98 percent full, “there’s something not quite right about that restaurant.”

Ramsay also warns about any restaurant that has a “soup of the day”.

Do you agree with Ramsay’s observations? What ways can you detect that a restaurant is bad?