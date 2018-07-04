Got A Samsung Phone? It Could Be Sending Photos To Your Contacts Without You

If you own the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 8, you may want to delete all of your photos off the phone for the time being. Several users are reporting that their phones are sending pictures to their contacts without their permission.

According to a Samsung spokesperson, the company is aware of the reports and their technical teams “are looking into the matter,” but says they can’t find any issues with their software or hardware.

One Reddit user said the entire photo library on his phone was sent over text to his girlfriend with no record of it on his messaging app.

A posting on Samsung’s community forum blames an update by T-Mobile for so-called Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging, but the carrier told news organizations “it’s not a T-Mobile issue.”

