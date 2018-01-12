Got Amazon Prime? Get Whole Foods delivery

If you are paying for Amazon Prime, you’ll now be able to get items from Whole Foods delivered to you.

Amazon is offering same-day and next-day shipping on over 10,000 items offered at Whole Foods Market.

Prime Now delivers groceries from local stores and the Whole Foods 365 line of products. In some areas, delivery can be as soon as two hours.

Do you have Prime? How often do you use it? Would you use it to stay out of a line at Whole Foods?