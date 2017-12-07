‘GoT’ star says new season will be in 2019

It sounds like Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has confirmed that the show will officially return in 2019.

In a Variety interview, Turner was talking about her role on GoT as well as her involvement as Jean Grey in the X-Men movies.

Turner said, “Yeah, I’m really excited. Game of Thrones comes out in 2019. Dark Phoenix is in November.”

Turner who plays Sansa Stark also said GoT has about six or seven months left of production for the last season of the show.

Does it make you rock back and forth to think GoT won’t be back until 2019?