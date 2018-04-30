Gotta Be Honest With Ya….. By Tracy St. George | Apr 30, 2018 @ 11:31 AM Don’t think I’m going to be watching this season. I LOVE Dancing With The Stars, but ALL athletes? I like the variety they always have had before. I will tell you who I want to win though – Tonya Harding!!!! It premieres tonight on ABC. #ABC#Athletes#DWTS#TonyaHarding RELATED CONTENT Bob Dylan Has His Own Whiskey Line! Don’t Mess With The Dolphins! We Have Fleetwood Mac Tickets Here they go again! ABBA will reunite to release first new songs in 35 years!!! Some Major Star Power on Board for the Secret Garden Here’s why Chick-fil-A employees don’t say ‘You’re Welcome’