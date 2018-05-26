Gov. Scott declares a state of emergency across Florida for Subtropical Storm Alberto

Saturday morning, Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties for Subtropical Storm Alberto amid state authorities issuing warnings of possible flooding and storm surge.

“As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring,” said Scott. The state of emergency declaration is “to make sure that our state and local governments are able to coordinate with federal partners to get the resources they need.”

“Do not think that only areas in the cone will be impacted,” Scott added. “Everyone in our state must be prepared.”

