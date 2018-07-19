Governor Scott Chimes in on Trump-Putin During Local Stop; Trump Reverses Course

Governor Rick Scott made an unexpected move at a news conference during a Boca Raton campaign stop on Wednesday, announcing that he disagrees with President Trump’s comments about Russia’s denial of involvement in the 2016 U.S. election.

Scott, who is running for U.S. Senate, told reporters, “I completely disagree with the president with regard to trusting Putin, trusting Russia. I think it’s clear they tried to do something in 2016. I hope they won’t do anything in 2018.”

I was in Hialeah and Boca Raton today talking about the importance of small businesses to our community. It’s time to take the policies that have worked for small business in Florida to Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/wNE6AY2hbd — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) July 18, 2018

The governor, who was one of Trump’s staunchest supporters in 2016, added that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “foe” of the U.S., and that, “I’m going to be with the president when it’s good for Florida. I’m going to be against the president when it’s not good for Florida.”

According to Susan MacManus, a political analyst and professor at the University of South Florida, Scott’s remarks are most likely a strategic move for the governor’s Senate campaign.

MacManus says, “Holding on to Republicans is not enough to win a statewide race. You have to draw in some independent voters, and even some Democrats. And some of those Floridians do not want Trump. Anyone running a statewide race is going to look at those demographics.”

However, Mr. Trump told CBS News in an interview that aired later on Wednesday that he does, in fact, hold Putin responsible for interference in the election. The President said, “I would because he’s in charge of the country just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country,” Trump said. “So certainly as the leader of the country you would have to hold him responsible.” That statement came hours after Trump tweeted:

Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

