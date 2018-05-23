Governor Warns Floridians to Prepare for Lots of Rain and Flooding

Lots of flooding and standing water breeding mosquitoes following all the rain we have had and more is on the way into your Memorial Day weekend.

Governor Rick Scott is now urging Floridians to prepare for significant rain and possible flooding as the state continues to monitor the development of a weather system in the Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center now say there’s a 50% chance that a disturbance headed for the Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical depression.

The 715 PM Special Tropical Weather Outlook: Disturbance in the NW Caribbean Sea has a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days. Locally heavy rainfall is likely across the Florida Keys this week. #FLwx #FLKeys #KeyWest pic.twitter.com/Pl9hMGkVVj — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) May 23, 2018

Hurricane season officially beings on June 1st.

Whether the system becomes a depression or not, much of the state can expect locally heavy rainfall and possible flooding through the Memorial Day weekend.

The governor has also directed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to pre-position and stage its high-water vehicles and all other flood-response resources for rapid deployment if needed.

The system is currently east of the Yucatan Peninsula and producing a large area of disorganized weather as it slowly moves north into the Gulf of Mexico.

