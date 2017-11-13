GQ announces their men and woman of the year

Colin Kaepernick, Kevin Durant, Stephen Colbert and Gal Gadot are on the December covers of GQ Magazine as their men and woman of the year.

Kaepernick is the Citizen of the Year, Durant is the Champion of the Year, Colbert is the Bad Hombre of the year and Gadot is the Wonder Woman of the Year.

Each honoree will have a cover story done about them and their influence in 2017.

This is the 22nd year for GQ naming their Man of the Year.

