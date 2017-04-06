Grandma Pranks Grandpa!

By Jennifer Ross
|
Apr 6, 6:22 AM

We’re not much for pranks, but when it involves older people, you have to admit…it’s funny!  Watch this grandmother prank her husband. It’s adorable! Plus, their laughter is contagious.

