What a great idea for a themed baby shower!

Serena Williams had a 1950s-themed baby shower. She’s is prepping for the arrival of her little one. On Saturday, Williams, 35, hosted a ’50s themed baby shower from the aptly named “Baby O Diner” with all of her famous gal-pals. Williams, who is due this fall, wore a yellow poodle skirt with black and white polka dots ruffles underneath. She let her bump shine through in a crop top that came off the shoulders. She completed her ‘50s ensemble with a top-knot, red scarf, chunky white pearls and black and white saddle oxfords.