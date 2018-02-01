Grenade Launcher Donated to Sarasota Goodwill

Goodwill employees discovered a dangerous donation, a grenade launcher, loaded with a live grenade.

The fully functional weapon was donated to a Bradenton store, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lots of weird things are donated to Goodwill, but on Sunday, the store manager called deputies to the Goodwill Bargain Barn after store employees discovered a grenade launcher with a live grenade inside.

Deputies removed the weapon and placed it in a Hazmat locker. The store manager says the item came in January 25th.

